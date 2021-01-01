5ever, Smooth Brain, Return Address, and Hyber at Bridge9

Catch 5ever and Smooth Brain, Return Address, and Hyber at Bridge9 in Beverly MA

All Ages | $10 in advance $15 at the door| Doors at 6 PM Music at 7 PM





5ever - 5ever is a POP-punk band from Boston MA. The band, consisting of Sam Nazaretian (Vocals), Tyler Dack(Guitar), Chance Wells (Bass/Vocals), and Alex Pickert (Drums), formed in 2021 and had one goal in mind: take the genre back to a place of fun.





Smooth Brain - Tri-state pop-punkers Smooth Brain are forging community through impassioned songs about love and heartbreak; confusion and nostalgia; queer joy and pure rage.





Return Address - They have become well-known for their catchy and intense songs. "Mercy," one of their best songs, demonstrates how well they can combine complex guitar lines with unvarnished, heartfelt vocals.



