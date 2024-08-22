FotoFest

Hosted by

FotoFest

First Look Paris Photo Trip

Paris

France

1 First Look Explorers membership + 1 Trip fee
$2,150

8 left!

Trip fee for a four-day Paris trip to celebrate Paris Photo's 27th edition with Steven Evans • One annual First Look membership at the Explorers level • airfare, accommodations, and non-FotoFest meals are not included
1 First Look Explorers membership + 2 Trip fees
$2,800

8 left!

Trip fees for two for a four-day Paris trip to celebrate Paris Photo's 27th edition with Steven Evans • One annual First Look membership at the Explorers level • airfare, accommodations, and non-FotoFest meals are not included
1 First Look Visionaries membership + 1 Trip fee
$3,650

8 left!

Trip fee for a four-day Paris trip to celebrate Paris Photo's 27th edition with Steven Evans • One annual First Look membership at the Visionaries level • airfare, accommodations, and non-FotoFest meals are not included
1 First Look Visionaries membership + 2 Trip fees
$4,300

8 left!

Trip fees for two for a four-day Paris trip to celebrate Paris Photo's 27th edition with Steven Evans • One annual First Look membership at the Visionaries level • airfare, accommodations, and non-FotoFest meals are not included

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!