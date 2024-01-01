Logo
North Carolina Community Alternatives For Youth Inc
NCCAY - Raleigh Regional Meeting

4011 Carya Dr, Raleigh, NC 27610, USA

Raleigh Regional Meeting - Wake County Commons


What: The North Carolina Community Alternatives for Youth (NCCAY) is hosting a series of three regional meetings across the state. Please join us as Deputy Secretary William Lassiter and many other experts share updates on key issues in juvenile justice, best practices in behavioral health for youth in the juvenile justice system, and Medicaid transformation and expansion.


Who should attend: JCPC members, JCPC and other program providers/managers, court counselors, school personnel, mental health providers, law enforcement, and other partners.


Lunch provided


If you have questions about registration for the Raleigh Regional Meeting, please email Jennifer Gibbs at [email protected].  

