It's Time to Stop and Smell the Roses, Friends of Rose Park Silent Auction

Apéro is a modern French restaurant and champagne and caviar bar with one of the most extensive caviar and champagne selections on the East Coast. With four sommeliers on staff to guide guests through its wide-ranging list, it has earned a coveted spot in the Michelin Guide for both 2022 and 2023 and was recognized among the top 10 champagne programs in the US by Comte de Champagne/Champagne Bureau USA in 2023, earned a Wine Spectator Best of Award (2024), is one of Wine Enthusiast’s “Forward 50 Restaurants 2024,” and won a RAMMYS award for Wine Program of the Year(2024). The owner and beverage director is Advanced Sommelier, Elli Benchimol, and the Executive Chef is Jenn Castaneda-Jones.

