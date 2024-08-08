It's Time to Stop and Smell the Roses, Friends of Rose Park Silent Auction
Exclusive tour of Jessica and Ezra's latest project
$1,500
Starting bid
Jessica and Ezra Glass, owners and creators of Design and Build firm Atelier Verre, will be opening doors to their most recent project in Georgetown for a private showing and hosting dinner for four. "
Jessica and Ezra Glass, owners and creators of Design and Build firm Atelier Verre, will be opening doors to their most recent project in Georgetown for a private showing and hosting dinner for four. "
Dinner for two and a bottle of wine from Reverie
$750
Starting bid
Dinner for two and a bottle of wine from Reverie, A Michelin-starred Georgetown neighborhood gem, Reverie is an intimate, transportive dining experience from award-winning chef Johnny Spero.
Hidden in a Georgetown alleyway, Spero has redefined luxury in a comfortable, inviting atmosphere, showcasing masterful culinary creativity alongside upbeat music and minimalist decor. Simultaneously indulgent and charmingly casual, the restaurant invites guests to bring a sense of curiosity, while leaving their troubles at the door.
Dinner for two and a bottle of wine from Reverie, A Michelin-starred Georgetown neighborhood gem, Reverie is an intimate, transportive dining experience from award-winning chef Johnny Spero.
Hidden in a Georgetown alleyway, Spero has redefined luxury in a comfortable, inviting atmosphere, showcasing masterful culinary creativity alongside upbeat music and minimalist decor. Simultaneously indulgent and charmingly casual, the restaurant invites guests to bring a sense of curiosity, while leaving their troubles at the door.
Brunch and a bottle of Champagne for two.
$450
Starting bid
Apéro is a modern French restaurant and champagne and caviar bar with one of the most extensive caviar and champagne selections on the East Coast. With four sommeliers on staff to guide guests through its wide-ranging list, it has earned a coveted spot in the Michelin Guide for both 2022 and 2023 and was recognized among the top 10 champagne programs in the US by Comte de Champagne/Champagne Bureau USA in 2023, earned a Wine Spectator Best of Award (2024), is one of Wine Enthusiast’s “Forward 50 Restaurants 2024,” and won a RAMMYS award for Wine Program of the Year(2024). The owner and beverage director is Advanced Sommelier, Elli Benchimol, and the Executive Chef is Jenn Castaneda-Jones.
Apéro is a modern French restaurant and champagne and caviar bar with one of the most extensive caviar and champagne selections on the East Coast. With four sommeliers on staff to guide guests through its wide-ranging list, it has earned a coveted spot in the Michelin Guide for both 2022 and 2023 and was recognized among the top 10 champagne programs in the US by Comte de Champagne/Champagne Bureau USA in 2023, earned a Wine Spectator Best of Award (2024), is one of Wine Enthusiast’s “Forward 50 Restaurants 2024,” and won a RAMMYS award for Wine Program of the Year(2024). The owner and beverage director is Advanced Sommelier, Elli Benchimol, and the Executive Chef is Jenn Castaneda-Jones.
Unlimited Free Coffee for One Year-Just for You!
$700
Starting bid
Grace Street Coffee: Specialty, local, and high-quality” is how Adam Hong, COO of Grace Street Coffee Roasters, would describe the coffee shop. This independent, locally owned coffee company roasts all coffee in-house at their roasting facility next door. The cafe sells over thirteen different and seasonal coffees from all over the world. They also offer different blends, such as the 3210 House Blend, in honor of their prior location on 3210 Grace St.
Grace Street Coffee: Specialty, local, and high-quality” is how Adam Hong, COO of Grace Street Coffee Roasters, would describe the coffee shop. This independent, locally owned coffee company roasts all coffee in-house at their roasting facility next door. The cafe sells over thirteen different and seasonal coffees from all over the world. They also offer different blends, such as the 3210 House Blend, in honor of their prior location on 3210 Grace St.
A four-course menu for four w/ pairings, any Tue-Thu
$300
Starting bid
La Boheme is an intimate and playful tasting room tucked away in a historic Georgetown row house above Michelin Guide listed Apéro. Each seasonal menu is inspired by the works of an artist. The current “artist in residence” is Quentin Tarantino, through September. The owner is Advanced Sommelier, Elli Benchimol, and the Executive Chef is Jenn Castaneda-Jones, formerly of Marcel’s.
La Boheme is an intimate and playful tasting room tucked away in a historic Georgetown row house above Michelin Guide listed Apéro. Each seasonal menu is inspired by the works of an artist. The current “artist in residence” is Quentin Tarantino, through September. The owner is Advanced Sommelier, Elli Benchimol, and the Executive Chef is Jenn Castaneda-Jones, formerly of Marcel’s.
Original Art
$300
Starting bid
Original artwork donated by local artist Kiril Jeliazkov. https://kirilism.com/about-kiril/
*Pictured artwork is a representative sample of previous work only
Original artwork donated by local artist Kiril Jeliazkov. https://kirilism.com/about-kiril/
*Pictured artwork is a representative sample of previous work only
Haircut and Style
$95
Starting bid
Haircut & Style + Oribe Treatment by Ji at Karma by Irwin Gomez.
http://www.karmaerwingomez.com/
Haircut & Style + Oribe Treatment by Ji at Karma by Irwin Gomez.
http://www.karmaerwingomez.com/
Mobile Dog Grooming
$50
Starting bid
Dog clean and cut in your home by Jessie Marrero of Groom My Pet.
Dog clean and cut in your home by Jessie Marrero of Groom My Pet.
Private tour of Washington DC w/ Tiber Creek Tours
$400
Starting bid
A private, guided, custom tour of Washington DC for a total of four people through Tiber Creek Tours.
https://tibercreektoursdc.com/
A private, guided, custom tour of Washington DC for a total of four people through Tiber Creek Tours.
https://tibercreektoursdc.com/
Doggy Goodie Basket
$50
Starting bid
A basket of treat for your pup from Doggy Style.
https://www.doggystylebakery.com/
A basket of treat for your pup from Doggy Style.
https://www.doggystylebakery.com/
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!