We're back on a roll and ready for more action. Check us out for our next summer double header jam on Saturday August 10th!

Game One: Yellow Rose All Stars vs Roe City Roller Derby

Game Two: Rattlesnake Ruckus vs Clutch City Crushers

Doors Open at 3pm and first game begins at 4pm!

Fort Bend County Fairgrounds

Exhibit Hall C

4310 Texas 36 s

Rosenberg, TX 77417

PRE – SALE TICKETS ONLY $10!

Tickets are $15 at the door.

This event is BYOB (no glass) and parking is free!

Kids 8 and under are FREE!