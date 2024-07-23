2024 Witches Ball

Includes appetizers and a late-night snack, music provided by The Playlist, a photobooth the capture the night, and a donation to the Jefferson County Cancer Coalition. Costumes encouraged!
VIP Table
$800
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets
Includes 8 General Admission tickets, premier reserved seating near the dance floor, a VIP line at the bar, a drink for the table, and an exclusive treat!
Reserved Table
$650
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets
Includes 8 General Admission tickets and a reserved table for your group. Please note these tables are going to be further away from the dance floor than the VIP tables, but they will allow you and your party to have a reserved space for the night!
Add a donation for Jefferson County Cancer Coalition
$
