Saturday April 22, 2023

6:00 pm-10:00pm





Future So Bright You're Gonna Need Shades!





Throw on your sequins!





Glasses will be provided!





And join us for the 2023 EPNS Gala!





We will have food, drinks, raffles, a wine pull, and a silent auction!





Uber and Lyft are strongly encouraged as parking is limited!!





Bring extra cash for goodies!