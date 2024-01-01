FREE Earth Fest Giveaways

Register now to win up-cycled bikes and local gift cards at Earth Fest!





The first annual DeKalb County Earth Fest is April 18 at the Egyptian Theatre. The event kicks off at 4:30pm with an eco-social featuring EVs, a plant-based food truck, local resources, kid zone with STEAM activities, live community art project, live music, cash bar, and lots of good news about NIU and DeKalb County organizations are fighting for climate adaptation.





At 6:30pm the regional premiere of the documentary Common Ground will be screened in the theatre, followed by a Q&A with local regenerative agriculture experts.





The giveaway drawing will take place at 6:30pm before the documentary screening. Winners must be present to claim prizes!





Can't wait to see you at Earth Fest!