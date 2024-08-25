Pickleball Tournament

Calling all those who may be new to pickleball and those looking to improve their game, we would love for you to join us for a FUN pickleball clinic before the tournament from 10-11am. This clinic is taught by Gene De Vito, the Director and Head Pro who will be hosting our tournament. The cost for the clinic is $25 per person. A note to our beginners - although we would love to have you, you do not have to play in the tournament to join the clinic – you are welcome to join our spectators and cheer on the teams!

Calling all those who may be new to pickleball and those looking to improve their game, we would love for you to join us for a FUN pickleball clinic before the tournament from 10-11am. This clinic is taught by Gene De Vito, the Director and Head Pro who will be hosting our tournament. The cost for the clinic is $25 per person. A note to our beginners - although we would love to have you, you do not have to play in the tournament to join the clinic – you are welcome to join our spectators and cheer on the teams!

More details...