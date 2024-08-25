36 teams max – book today!
Panthers Pickleball Tournament 11am-2pm
We have secured the entire 9 indoor courts of the INDOOR Diadem Pickleball Complex. Tournament play will begin at 11am with a Round Robin portion lasting approximately an hour and 30 minutes. There will be an intermission and then the elimination portion of the tournament. There will be PRIZES for the winners of the tournament. Divisions will be decided based on the level of teams who register from Beginner, Intermediate and Advanced. The cost for the tournament is $150 per team. Proceeds benefit the 12U West Boca Panthers on their quest to Cooperstown, NY and the Miracle League of Palm Beach!
Clinic Registration
$25
Calling all those who may be new to pickleball and those looking to improve their game, we would love for you to join us for a FUN pickleball clinic before the tournament from 10-11am. This clinic is taught by Gene De Vito, the Director and Head Pro who will be hosting our tournament. The cost for the clinic is $25 per person. A note to our beginners - although we would love to have you, you do not have to play in the tournament to join the clinic – you are welcome to join our spectators and cheer on the teams!
Spectator Ticket
$25
If pickleball is not your thing, but you would love to join us and support this amazing team of baseball players, we are offering spectator only tickets for $25 per person. You will have an elevated view of the 9 courts so come and enjoy the action! It's such a fun sport to watch!
Court Sponsorship
$500
Starting at $500...Court sponsors will be given the opportunity to enter one team into the tournament, until all spots are filled! Sponsor a court with a 3' x 2' banner at the net. Don't have a small business but still want to sponsor a banner? We can do a team name or a personal message to support a player or team! Let us know what you are thinking below!
