HYCBC - Slip, Launch Pass or Mooring 2024





Please use this from to select your slip/mooring/launch request for the 2024 boating season. If you have not yet been notified of the availability of a slip, please choose the wait list option.





IMPORTANT: At checkout you will be prompted for a donation to Zeffy to support the system and cover credit card processing fees which are not passed on to HYC. By default, Zeffy will add 13%. Please feel free to customize this amount to 0 or a number you are comfortable with. Typically most credit card processing fees are around 3%, and by supporting Zeffy, you help the club avoid having to absorb these fees.