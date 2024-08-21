SOPA 2025-2026 Dance Season Tuition

6621 Beatties Ford Rd

Charlotte, NC 28216, USA

Registration
$35

Welcome to Seeds of Praise Academy. We are so ecstatic to have you. *Registration Fee is non-refundable

Student Tuition (1)
$70

Tuition payment for one (1) student.

Dual Student Tuition (2)
$130

Tuition payment for two (2) students. NOTE: Please only select this option if you have two (2) students participating in classes and have been approved to receive the family discount.

Special Rate
$35

Tuition payment for one (1) student. NOTE: Please only select this option if you have been approved to receive the special discount.

