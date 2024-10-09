Homerun Hoedown!

Be a league sponsor and know that you are an integral part of keeping Thousand Oaks Little League continuing and improving. All sponsors to be recognized at the event and on the website throughout the 2025 season.
SPONSOR A PLAYER
$250
TOLL sponsors several players each year, which helps both the families we sponsor and enriches our community. Sponsor a player for the 2025 season at the same time. All sponsors to be recognized on the website throughout the 2025 season.
SPONSOR A LEGACY BAT
$130
Legacy Players have been part of TOLL from t-ball all the way through Juniors. Help these Legacy Players remember their time at TOLL by buying them a Legacy bat!
Add a donation for Thousand Oaks Little League
$
