Benefit Fish Gigging Tournament, Fish Fry, and Live Auction for Miss Pearl ❤️‍🩹

$50.00 per boat
-Must follow MO Fishing Regulations
-Redhorse not allowed as part of weigh in total
-Yellow and Hog Suckers are permitted for weigh in
-50% cash pay out to 1st place winner
-2nd and 3rd place winners prizes will be announced soon
-Registration begins 9/20/2024 and will close on 9/21/2024 at noon.
-Gigging starts at dark on 9/21/24 and ends at 10pm for weigh in back at the club.
You must register with Brandon at the Hartville MO Saddle Club or call him at 417-250-1503
**Each boat will have a number assigned to them at time of registration and must use that number for weigh in.**
Fish with Firies
$10
Freshly fried fish with fried potatoes and sides.
Pulled Pork Sandwich with French Fries
$10
If fish not your favorite dish then we will also have delicious smoked pulled pork sandwiches and fried potatoes with sides.
