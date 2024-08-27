Benefit Fish Gigging Tournament, Fish Fry, and Live Auction for Miss Pearl ❤️‍🩹

$50.00 per boat -Must follow MO Fishing Regulations -Redhorse not allowed as part of weigh in total -Yellow and Hog Suckers are permitted for weigh in -50% cash pay out to 1st place winner -2nd and 3rd place winners prizes will be announced soon -Registration begins 9/20/2024 and will close on 9/21/2024 at noon. -Gigging starts at dark on 9/21/24 and ends at 10pm for weigh in back at the club. You must register with Brandon at the Hartville MO Saddle Club or call him at 417-250-1503 **Each boat will have a number assigned to them at time of registration and must use that number for weigh in.**

