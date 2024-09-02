Bingo Blitz Silent Auction

Enjoy a mini basketball signed by the Mav's star, Luka Dončić and two tickets to a Mav's game!
* The two tickets will be for a mutually agreed up game*
Private Tour & Tasting for Four
$35
Starting bid
Home of ROXOR Artisan Gin, Botanical Bourbon, and Fleur de Vodka, enjoy a private tour and tasting at New Artisan Distillery, and take home a bottle of Fleur de Vodka today! Learn the story between the founder and Master Distiller, Chef Robert Del Grande, a James-Beard Awarded Chef with a Ph.D. in Bio-chemistry.
$170 value
Fortune House Gift Card
$20
Starting bid
Enjoy dinner in Lower Greenville at Fortune House. $100 gift card.
Gift Card to Elements Boutique
$20
Starting bid
Located at Inwood and Lovers, Elements offers a modern mix of the season's most exciting designers, with an emphasis on small European designers, many of them exclusive to the boutique. $100 gift card
Twosome of Golf
$250
Starting bid
Etched into the rolling hills of Grapevine, Texas, Cowboys Golf Club is distinguished as the first and only NFL-themed golf club in the world, and one of the region's only all-inclusive world-class resort golf properties. Basket includes:
Cowboys Golf Club Greens fees, carts, range balls (2 players), Monday through Thursday only; green fees, cart and driving range. $500 value
Serving Tray and Cups by Kylie Nicole Ceramics
$60
Starting bid
This collection from Kylie Nicole Ceramics features handmade pottery crafted from high-quality stoneware clay. The decorative platter is a hand-built piece, glazed using a pour technique with white slip and a clear glaze. The accompanying four cups are wheel-thrown, carefully trimmed, and adorned with Kylie’s signature dot design. They are microwave and dishwasher safe, offering both beauty and convenience for everyday use. Retail value: $115 platter, $42 per cup.
Saint Bernard Gift Basket
$50
Starting bid
Stock up on designer skiwear and sportwear with this $250 Saint Bernard Gift Card and holiday candle.
Training Mate 5-Class Pack
$30
Starting bid
Located in East Dallas, Training Mate's HIIT classes are a unique 45-minute circuit of high-intensity interval training that combines cardio and resistance exercises to burn up to 1,000 calories per class. Includes 5 classes. $140 value.
TLAM
$50
Starting bid
Theta Super Package, includes 2025 membership, ticket to 2025 Founders Day Luncheon and 2024 Kites & Lights event.
Wine Night
$50
Starting bid
Have a wine night at home with this Fabulous Wine Basket meticulously curated by Carol Ann Davis and Mary Claire Dahlstrom.
Basket includes:
2007 Chateau de Ferrand Cabernet
2022 Bottle of Cast Chardonnay
Corkcicle Air chiller and aerator
Wooden cutting board with wire cheese slicer
Schur Drop Stop
Vinturi Wine Aerator
Package of cocktail napkins
Tea Towel
“American Wino” book of wines
4 acrylic stemless wine glasses
Silver Heart Wine bottle cork
Cheese, Please!
$20
Starting bid
At Scardello we are a small, family owned and operated business. We work hard as a small but amazing team of folks to make this business work. Each of our staff members brings their personality and talents to Scardello to fulfill our mission of giving people great cheese and a great experience. Each one brings important ideas that continue to change how we do things.
We want to say thank you to all of you who continue to support our small shop!
Just know when you buy a gift box, attend a class or pickup a selection of hand made cheeses, you are supporting not only the artisans that make the delicious products we sell, but a small business and its kind and brilliant staff.
$100 gift card to Scardello's Artisan Cheese.
Smallcakes Gift Card
$20
Starting bid
$100 gift card to Smallcakes
HG Sply Gift Card
$10
Starting bid
$50 gift card to HG Sply
Wardrobe Assessment & Personal Styling Consultation
$60
Starting bid
Receive a four hour wardrobe assessment and personal styling consultation by Bailey Lemak! This includes 1 hour of current wardrobe assessment (including what needs to be removed, replaced, added, or donated) and 3 hours of personal styling consultation (including client goals, wishlist, budget, outfit selections by Bailey using client's current wardrobe, Bailey's top 3-5 items to add to round out and elevate your wardrobe. $300 value.
Additional services upon request!
CLQ Designs Organizing Session with Consultation
$80
Starting bid
30 minute initial consultation (30 minutes) and small space organization (4 hours). Product is not included in this session, but will be curated by Caroline to best serve your needs and budget. Caroline is also available to schedule any additional services/spaces/product selection at a fee of $100/hour. Retail value of $400
Custom Closet Design & Consultation
$120
Starting bid
Caroline will assess and measure your selected space (choice of one space - bedroom, guest closet, laundry, pantry, garage, etc) and will determine and design the best solution to serve you in the space. Please note: the custom closet system and installation are not included with this donation. Caroline is available upon request to design and install additional spaces as well as the reorganization of the space with the new system at a fee of $100/hour. Retail value of $600
Nikki Smith Designs
$15
Starting bid
Three gold bracelets and a $50 gift card to Nikki Smith Designs. Retail value of $75
$100 to Las Palmas
$20
Starting bid
Two $50 gift cards to Las Palmas in Uptown.
Tickets to Red, a Taylor Swift Tribute!
$45
Starting bid
Rock out to Red, a Taylor Swift Tribute at the Dallas Arboretum. Basket includes $100 gift card to Fortune House and two tickets for Cool Thursday concert series at the Arboretum on October 10. $160 value.
