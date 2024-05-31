Logo
Little Engineers Education Foundation
common:paymentMethod*
common:payment.express.payAnotherWay
donationForm:userAgreement.thisSitedonationForm:userAgreement.privacyPolicydonationForm:userAgreement.anddonationForm:userAgreement.termOfServicedonationForm:userAgreement.applydonationForm:userAgreement.privacyPolicydonationForm:userAgreement.end

Lego Education Simple Machines

3500 SW 104th Ave, Beaverton, OR 97005, USA

Lego Education Simple Machines


Age Mark:  5 - 8 years old


  • Key Learning Values:
  • Students will be able to apply the knowledge and skills of:
    Gears and/or pulleys
    Energy efficiency
    Evaluating efficiency
    Applying principles of fair testing.





common:freeFormsBy