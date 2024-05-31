Little Engineers Education Foundation
Lego Education Simple Machines
3500 SW 104th Ave, Beaverton, OR 97005, USA
Lego Education Simple Machines
Age Mark: 5 - 8 years old
Key Learning Values
:
Students will be able to apply the knowledge and skills of:
Gears and/or pulleys
Energy efficiency
Evaluating efficiency
Applying principles of fair testing.
