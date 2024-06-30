Be a [Re]Builder Brunch Fundraiser

Rebuilding Together is a leading national nonprofit in safe and healthy housing. We transform the lives of low-income homeowners by improving the safety and health of their homes and revitalizing our communities. This event will be graced with musical selections from Minister David and Teresa Little and an inspirational message from Bishop Harvey Bee, from The Winning Church. Support us by being our guest and donating to Rebuilding Together Warner Robins at our Be A [Re]builder Brunch.





Tickets: $50 per person | $350 per table of eight

Sunday, June 30, 2024

DOORS OPEN: 12:30 PM

PROGRAM STARTS: 1:30 PM





Feel free to give us a call if you would be our event sponsor.



rebuildingtogetherwr.org or call 478-992-0228

Office Location: 110 Oak Grove Rd.

Warner Robins, GA 31088