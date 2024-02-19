Welcome to our 10th Annual Elite Reverse Raffle supporting Clinton RedWolves Wrestling Club K-12. Your Ticket includes Dinner, open bar and a chance to win one of the cash prizes in the reverse money raffle! Make sure to dress Country Fancy as the DJ will be playing till 12am. Buy 8 or more tickets you will be entered into a drawing to win $500. *Silent Auction- Items will be set up around the event hall. Place your bid and when the table closes see if you are the top bidder! *Gun Raffle(s) will be happening throughout the night, multiple guns will go on raffle. *Speed Raffle (50/50) get a chance to win some extra cash for the night! *Whiskey & Wine Wall-$20 pick a bag and see if you win a bottle of Whiskey or Wine! *Reverse Money Raffle- Your event ticket gets you a chance to win one of the following prizes in our reverse raffle(based off 250 tickets sold): 1st- $2000 / 2nd- $1000 / 3rd- $500 *Doors open at 6pm and dinner will start at 7:30pm *This is a 21 and up event. Under 21 will not be allowed and tickets will not be refunded. * Cash and card accepted during the event. Gun raffle may be cash only. * Buying your ticket at the door will be $100- if not sold out *Tickets will be mailed prior to event if you are unable to pick them up at the Varsity or Club Banquets. *When you arrive please check in and get your auction number for the silent auction. A board member will assist you at the door with details. *The event will take place at the Manchester Sportsman's Club located at: 8501 Grossman RD Manchester MI 48158

