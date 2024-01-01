National Day of the Cowgirl Sip & Shop Event

🎉 Join us for the National Day of the Cowgirl "Sip and Shop" Event! 🎉

Hosted by and benefitting the Making Strides Foundation





🗓️ Date: Sunday, September 15

⏰ Time: 11AM-2PM

Yinzer Valley Farms

VENDORS:

✨ Link + Bonded (semi-permanent jewelry)

👗 Blufinn Boutique

🤠 Creations by Maddy (custom hat bar)

💇 Salt Beauty Lab (hair feather and tinsel extensions)

Thread Masters (embroidery)

✨ Bar T Jewelry Company

🤠 Gerry's Western Shop





Featuring live music, food trucks, and delicious drinks for purchase by Yinzer Valley Farm!





Dress in your "western best" and come celebrate the spirit of the American Cowgirl with us. Enjoy a fun afternoon while supporting a great cause.





🎟️ $15 pre-registration is preferred and includes entry to the event and a free souvenir "Long Live Cowgirls" cup. Tickets available for purchase at the door for $20.





Don't miss out on this fantastic event! 🤠💃