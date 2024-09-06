New Haven Junior Rockets
Golf Outing, Raffle, Lions Raffle
Raffle Basket Tickets
$20
25 tickets
25 tickets
More details...
Add
Raffle tickets
$10
10 tickets
10 tickets
More details...
Add
Lions Ticket Raffle
$20
First draw is for 4 Lions tickets and 4 jerseys and second draw is for 2 Red Wings tickets!
First draw is for 4 Lions tickets and 4 jerseys and second draw is for 2 Red Wings tickets!
More details...
Add
Shot Donation
$5
Add
SKINS
$20
Add
Putting competition
$5
Add
Did you know?
We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!
Continue
Choose tickets