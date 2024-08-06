2024 Highmark Internation StrEAT Festival Sponsorship Form

Stage naming rights, Logo placement on event signage, banners and select promotional materials, Two (2) reserved tables at the event, One (1) year of free ads in The Downtowner, Dedicated social media posts acknowledging the sponsor's support, Logo on the Downtown Neighbors Alliance website, Feature story in The Downtowner newsletter
Stage naming rights, Logo placement on event signage, banners and select promotional materials, Two (2) reserved tables at the event, One (1) year of free ads in The Downtowner, Dedicated social media posts acknowledging the sponsor's support, Logo on the Downtown Neighbors Alliance website, Feature story in The Downtowner newsletter
Bronze
$10,000
Naming Rights for the Meatball Eating Contest, Logo placement on event signage, banners and select promotional materials, One (2) reserved tables at the event, One (1) year of free ads in The Downtowner newsletter, Dedicated social media posts acknowledging the sponsor's support, Logo on the Downtown Neighbors Alliance website, Feature story in The Downtowner newsletter
Naming Rights for the Meatball Eating Contest, Logo placement on event signage, banners and select promotional materials, One (2) reserved tables at the event, One (1) year of free ads in The Downtowner newsletter, Dedicated social media posts acknowledging the sponsor's support, Logo on the Downtown Neighbors Alliance website, Feature story in The Downtowner newsletter
Supporter
$5,000
Sponsor recognition in event related marketing and promotional materials, One (1) table at the event, Six (6) months of free ads in The Downtowner Newsletter, Social media mentions acknowledging the sponsor's support, Logo on the Downtown Neighbors Alliance website, Feature story in The Downtowner newsletter
Sponsor recognition in event related marketing and promotional materials, One (1) table at the event, Six (6) months of free ads in The Downtowner Newsletter, Social media mentions acknowledging the sponsor's support, Logo on the Downtown Neighbors Alliance website, Feature story in The Downtowner newsletter
Partner
$2,500
Sponsor recognition in event related marketing and promotional materials, Three (3) months of ads in The Downtowner Newsletter, One (1) table at the event, Social media mentions acknowledging the sponsor's support
Sponsor recognition in event related marketing and promotional materials, Three (3) months of ads in The Downtowner Newsletter, One (1) table at the event, Social media mentions acknowledging the sponsor's support
Friend
$1,000
Sponsor recognition in event related marketing and promotional materials, One (1) month of free ads in the Downtowner, One (1) table at the event, Social media mentions acknowledging the sponsor's support
Sponsor recognition in event related marketing and promotional materials, One (1) month of free ads in the Downtowner, One (1) table at the event, Social media mentions acknowledging the sponsor's support
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!