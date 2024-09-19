Skins & Mulligans

Skins is a golf betting game where players compete to win a "skin" on each hole. The player with the lowest score on a hole wins the skin, and the player with the most skins at the end of the round wins the game.
4 Mulligans
$20
A mulligan in golf is a second chance at a shot after an errant first attempt, without penalty. The result is that the hole is scored as if the first shot never happened
