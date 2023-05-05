Familias en la Escuela se complace en invitarlo a celebrar los más de 45 años de la escuela con nuestra gala Zafiro de FELE! ¡Ven y disfruta de una noche llena de diversión con tus compañeros padres y miembros de la comunidad. Habrá rifas, subastas y por supuesto música así que no olvides venir listo para bailar!





Familias en la Escuela is excited to invite you to celebrate over 45 years of our school with FELE’s Zafiro gala! Come and enjoy a fun filled night with your fellow parents and community members. There will be raffles, auction and great music so don’t forget to bring your dancing shoes!





All money raised will go to FELE’s smart board fund! To provide our students and teachers with new technology for the classroom!









Cocktail attire suggested





Michelle’s Ballroom

5/5/2023