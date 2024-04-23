Tri County Industries Inc.
Meet and Greet and Thank You

203 N Main St, Tarboro, NC 27886, USA





Good day,

Many of you know I am new here at TCI Works, and there are still many of you whom I have not had the opportunity to meet.  I would like to change that script by having a Meet and Greet on April 23, 2024, at The Tap Room in Tarboro, NC.   Not only am I new but TCI has several new programs, a new look and so much more.   Please join us in a networking event to create partnerships, build and retain new relationships and simply have a good time with a great organization. See below for details and RSVP.  Feel free to bring a team member, a supplier or anyone else you may feel can benefit from building partnerships/business relationships.

 

Date:                                     April 23, 2024

 

Venue:                                 The Tap Room

 

Location:                            Main Street, Tarboro, NC 27886

 

Time:                                    5-7 pm

 

RSVP:                                   April19, 2024, Lisa Couturier at [email protected] or 252-977-3800 x2302

 


