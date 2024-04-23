Meet and Greet and Thank You

















Good day,

Many of you know I am new here at TCI Works, and there are still many of you whom I have not had the opportunity to meet. I would like to change that script by having a Meet and Greet on April 23, 2024, at The Tap Room in Tarboro, NC. Not only am I new but TCI has several new programs, a new look and so much more. Please join us in a networking event to create partnerships, build and retain new relationships and simply have a good time with a great organization. See below for details and RSVP. Feel free to bring a team member, a supplier or anyone else you may feel can benefit from building partnerships/business relationships.

Date: April 23, 2024

Venue: The Tap Room

Location: Main Street, Tarboro, NC 27886

Time: 5-7 pm

RSVP: April19, 2024, Lisa Couturier at [email protected] or 252-977-3800 x2302



