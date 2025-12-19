68th SED Conference - Vendor Marketplace

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About this event
SET UP - THURSDAY, MARCH 19, 2026, 9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Day 1 - HOURS - FRIDAY, MARCH 20, 2026, 8:00 AM - 10:00 PM
Day 2 - HOURS - SATURDAY, MARCH 21, 2026, 8:00 AM - 10:00 PM
SATURDAY, MARCH 21, 2025, 10:00 PM - 12: AM
(DISMANTLE)
Can’t make it to the conference? No problem! Join us as a Virtual Exhibitor and stay connected with our organization during the conference—and for up to 30 days afterward! Virtual exhibitors receive featured placement in our website promotions and inclusion in the conference bag materials distributed to attendees.
Don’t miss this chance to engage with our community from anywhere!
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