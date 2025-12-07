NANBPWC SED

NANBPWC SED

68th Southeast District Conference Registration

800 Front Avenue

Columbus, GA

Adult Member Early-Bird Registration
$275
Available until Feb 3

Adult Early-Bird Registration: (For Registration Dates - December 20, 2025 - February 2, 2026

Adult Member Registration Regular
$350

Adult Registration: (For Registration Dates - February 3, 2026 - February 27, 2026)

Youth Registration
$150

Youth Registration

Ombudsman Registration
$250

Ombudsman Registration

Guest - All Inclusive Registration
$175
Available until Mar 2

Three-Event Guest Registration. Secure your spot and be part of these incredible events: Opening Luncheon with a Keynote Speaker, Business Luncheon, and Awards Banquet.

Guest Business Luncheon
$55
Available until Mar 2

Guest Business Luncheon Ticket

Award’s Banquet - Guest
$85
Available until Mar 2

Guest Awards Banquet Ticket

Southeast District Signature Gift
$25
Add a donation for NANBPWC SED

$

