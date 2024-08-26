Holtz's Heroes Irish Legends Experience Naples 2023 (Clone)

7335 Premier Dr

Naples, FL 34105, USA

Irish Legends Reception & Dinner Gala
$300
Your ticket gives you access to the cocktail reception, Q&A by Coach Holtz and Johnny Lujack and dinner. Dinner held at St. John Neumann HS. *Please consult with your personal tax advisor for eligible charitable deduction amount. Kindly choose your dinner after clicking through select at the bottom of page.
Golf Single
$400
Join the Irish Legends on the links at Naples Grande Resort Golf Club. Your contribution provides the experience of golf and post-golf gather with the Irish Legends for one golfer as well as raises funds for St. John Neumann and Holtz's Heroes Foundation, Inc.
Golf Foursome
$1,500
Join the Irish Legends on the links at Naples Grande Resort Golf Club. Your contribution provides the experience of golf and post-golf gather with the Irish Legends for four golfers as well as raises funds for St. John Neumann and Holtz's Heroes Foundation, Inc.
Add a donation for Holtz's Heroes - Irish Legends in Naples 2023

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!