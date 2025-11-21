Arctic Slope Community Foundation's Silent Auction 2025

Starting bid
This seal skin hat is more than just a fashion statement, as it is one of the warmest hats a person can put on their head. It features seal skin and sheared beaver and is soft, durable, and perfect for Alaskan winters. Bid and win this for the person who has it all! Made by Aywaan Gifts & Treasures, Willa and Elena Irrigoo.
Starting bid
These seal skin baby slippers are absolutely beautiful! They are a perfect gift for that feature seal skin, sea otter, and blue beaded flowers. They are sure to keep your feet warm, and add the perfect touch of Alaskan style. Made by seamstresses from Shishmaref and sold by Dennis Sinnok and family.
Starting bid
Take a look at this plush and beautiful sea otter headband that can go with any outfit to keep you warm in the Alaskan winter! Made by artist Nikki Corbett from Sew Yup’ik. In Nikki’s words, “Quyana Chuck Norris!”
Starting bid
Classic and timeless ivory beaded necklace made with beautiful craftsmanship. Add this accessory to any outfit for that special occasion! Made by artist Leon Kinneeveauk of Alaska Art Alliance.
Starting bid
This beautiful seal skin cross body bag will make the perfect gift for your special someone this Christmas! Made by Nikki Corbett of Sew Yup’ik. In her words, ASCF would like to say, “Quyana-Chuck-Norris,” for your support!
Starting bid
This seal skin clutch is the epitome of Alaskan class and culture and will take any outfit from drab to glam. Bid on this for you or that special someone in your life. Made from dyed seal skin and quality materials, it is sure to add that extra sparkle to your outfit. Made by artist Helen Frankson from Point Hope, Alaska.
Starting bid
This wall art depicting raven man will add that special touch of decor to any room! Made with wood and raven feathers, it’s a piece that will only grow in value over time. Made by Mark and John Tetpon, notable father and son duo, Iñupiaq artists and craftsman.
Starting bid
Take a look at this ivory and polar bear claw necklace. A necklace that embodied strength and beauty, it is sure to be a conversation piece that represents the Arctic. This necklace makes the perfect gift and accessory for that special someone.
Starting bid
These seal skin baby booties are adorable! They are a perfect gift for any baby. Soft enough to use as first footwear, and durable enough to pass down through generations, they are sure to keep the baby's feet warm, and add the perfect touch of Alaskan style for any baby!
Starting bid
Elegant fossilized heart shaped earrings are the perfect gift. Ivory earrings are truly a “one size fits all” type of gift. Ask anyone, ivory earrings are always a good choice when buying a piece of Alaska. Buy for your loved one, or spoil yourself. These earrings are sure to add flair to anyone’s style.
Starting bid
Ivory earrings with 14K gold fill made by Tuskworthy Premiums at $240.
Starting bid
Color enhanced fossilized ivory earrings with 14K gold fill made by Tuskworthy Premiums valued at $260! Get these beautiful earrings that will be sure to stand out!
Starting bid
Fossilized ivory gray earrings with argentium silver made by Tuskworthy Premiums. Valued at $170
Starting bid
White walrus ivory post earrings with black beaded trim are lightweight and stunning. Classic addition to your earring collection made by artist Peter Lind from Bristol Bay.
Starting bid
Alright ladies and gentlemen, we know that Gala season is upon us, and this seal skin bow tie is the quickest way to look like a million bucks! If you win this, you will be sure to impress everyone at your next black tie affair. Maggie Muktoyuk from Wainwright made this seal skin bow tie, and it can be yours for a lifetime of looking suave at formal events!
Starting bid
This particular piece was features baleen strips weaved together, surrounding a walrus ivory base, to create a bun holder. It also features a baleen hair stick, that holds it all together. Made by an artist from Point Hope, Alaska.
Starting bid
Seal skin, leather and polar bear fur come together to make miniature maklak “Eskimo yo-yo’s.” These were made by artist Emily Caldwell from Utqiaġvik, Alaska.
Starting bid
Seal Skin Diamond Earrings with gold and multi-color trim made by Natkaq
Starting bid
Rare find, baleen basket and ivory whales tail earrings. Only few artists around the world know how to make baleen baskets, and with this item you can win two! These earrings are lightweight, stylish and adds style and flair to anyone’s earring collection. Don’t miss out and bid on these while you still can!
Starting bid
Ivory carved walrus head bolo with braided leather strap. This item can be worn by man, woman or child and is definitely striking, exuding Alaskan strength and charm. Don’t miss out and bid today!
Starting bid
Watercolor art made by Nasugraq Rainey Hopson originally from Point Hope, Alaska. It features a beautifully painted bowhead whale, realistic to its natural image. The bowhead whale is central to our coastal Iñupiat culture and this piece is reminder that the ocean is our beautiful garden.
Starting bid
Watercolor and colored pencil artwork by Nasugraq Rainey Hopson from Point Hope, Alaska. The ulu, or “woman’s knife,” is an international symbol of Iñuit women’s strength and this piece is sure to add a touch of strength and beauty to your home.
Starting bid
Watercolor painting by Nasugraq Rainey Hopson from Point Hope, Alaska. The qulliq or “seal oil lamp,” was once the center of light and warmth for Iñuit homes across our traditional homelands. Still used today for ceremonies, the qulliq is immortalized through this painting.
Starting bid
White walrus ivory has been carved into the shape of beluga whales to create these stunning earrings. The beluga whale is one of the motifs important to the Iñupiat, as it is a mainstay food item for many across the Arctic. Let these earrings do all the talking for you the next time you step out of the house, adorned in style and beauty!
Starting bid
Don’t miss out on this intricately made beautiful doll made by Margaret Siegal. This doll features a carved wooden face, white qatignasi or wind breaker, seal skin pants, and leather boots. It depicts an artist creating a feather and wood carved mask. Valued at $650, this is sure to be a family heirloom!
Starting bid
This set was made by Margaret Siegel. Get two dolls for the price of one! This set features two women berry picking, with wood carved faces, atikłuk or floral windbreaker parka covers, and berry picking baskets. Valued at over $750, this set is sure to be a family heirloom piece.
Starting bid
This artwork made by the late Amos Lane of Point Hope is sure to take your office art game from zero to a hundred real quick! It features a whales tail made from bowhead whale baleen, walrus bone base, and ivory carved adornments. Rare find! Do not miss out.
Starting bid
Get this solid piece of artwork made with soapstone and an ivory face. Quality, timeless design, and Inuk craftsmanship all come together to bring you this item. Bid today!
Starting bid
Secure this piece that features weaved baleen basket artwork with a white ivory base, and baleen pin. Baleen basketry is a rare form of artwork made by Arctic Iñupiat.
Starting bid
Secure this timeless bracelet design, made with with white walrus ivory and bowhead whale baleen, which has been an art form made by Iñupiat for hundreds of years. This piece is sure to take your outfit from drab to glam!
Starting bid
The ulu, or woman’s knife, is both an art piece and practical tool for anyone’s home. Made with stainless steel, featuring an ivory handle. Score this piece to add to your collection, or own your very first ulu!
