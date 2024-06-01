Hop on Home's 5th Annual MiniGolf Tournament

Come join us for our 5th Annual MiniGolf Tournament! This year's tourney will be held down by the Albany Airport off Route 7 in Latham at ALL 4 FUN, 1050 Troy-Schenectady Road. We will have a staggered start between 5:45 - 6:15 p.m. Prizes for the best scoring team and worst scoring team will be given. Register your team of 4 (teens/adults) or (2 adults/3 kids) for $50.

Come join us for our 5th Annual MiniGolf Tournament! This year's tourney will be held down by the Albany Airport off Route 7 in Latham at ALL 4 FUN, 1050 Troy-Schenectady Road. We will have a staggered start between 5:45 - 6:15 p.m. Prizes for the best scoring team and worst scoring team will be given. Register your team of 4 (teens/adults) or (2 adults/3 kids) for $50.

More details...