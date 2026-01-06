691's 2026 GW Dinner

Offered by
About this shop
A plated lunch of Herb Roasted Chicken Breast will be served. The cost is $25 per plate and includes starter salad, bread service, and coffee or iced tea. Tax and gratuity will be paid by the Chapter.
A plated lunch of Beef Stroganoff will be served. The cost is $25 per plate and includes starter salad, bread service, and coffee or iced tea. Tax and gratuity will be paid by the Chapter.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!