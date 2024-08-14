RESPECT 2024 Stand Up Against Bullying Fundraiser

Includes dinner for one!
Dress business casual and enjoy a night of celebration, entertainment, and community support.
Includes dinner for one!
Dress business casual and enjoy a night of celebration, entertainment, and community support.
Stage Crew Level Sponsor
$250
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets
• 2 tickets to the event
• Printed and verbal recognition of sponsorship during event and online
• 2 tickets to the event
• Printed and verbal recognition of sponsorship during event and online
Fan Level Sponsor
$500
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets
• 4 tickets to the event
• Printed and verbal recognition of sponsorship during event and online
• 4 tickets to the event
• Printed and verbal recognition of sponsorship during event and online
Playwright Level Sponsor
$1,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets
• 6 tickets to the event
• 1 RESPECT program donated to a school or organization of sponsor’s choice
• Printed and verbal recognition of sponsorship during event and online
• 6 tickets to the event
• 1 RESPECT program donated to a school or organization of sponsor’s choice
• Printed and verbal recognition of sponsorship during event and online
Director Level Sponsor
$2,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets
• 8 tickets to the event (full table)
• 2 tickets donated to educators
• 3 RESPECT programs donated to a school or organization of sponsor’s choice
• Printed and verbal recognition of sponsorship during event and online
• 8 tickets to the event (full table)
• 2 tickets donated to educators
• 3 RESPECT programs donated to a school or organization of sponsor’s choice
• Printed and verbal recognition of sponsorship during event and online
Producer Level Sponsor
$5,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 12 tickets
• 12 tickets to the event
• 4 tickets donated to educators
• 4 RESPECT programs donated to a school or organization of sponsor’s choice
• Printed and verbal recognition of sponsorship during event and online
• 12 tickets to the event
• 4 tickets donated to educators
• 4 RESPECT programs donated to a school or organization of sponsor’s choice
• Printed and verbal recognition of sponsorship during event and online
Add a donation for RESPECT
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!