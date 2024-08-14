RESPECT 2024 Stand Up Against Bullying Fundraiser

St. Timothy's Lutheran Church

510 N 93rd St, Omaha, NE 68114, USA

General Admission
$75
Includes dinner for one! Dress business casual and enjoy a night of celebration, entertainment, and community support.
Stage Crew Level Sponsor
$250
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets
• 2 tickets to the event • Printed and verbal recognition of sponsorship during event and online
Fan Level Sponsor
$500
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets
• 4 tickets to the event • Printed and verbal recognition of sponsorship during event and online
Playwright Level Sponsor
$1,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets
• 6 tickets to the event • 1 RESPECT program donated to a school or organization of sponsor’s choice • Printed and verbal recognition of sponsorship during event and online
Director Level Sponsor
$2,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets
• 8 tickets to the event (full table) • 2 tickets donated to educators • 3 RESPECT programs donated to a school or organization of sponsor’s choice • Printed and verbal recognition of sponsorship during event and online
Producer Level Sponsor
$5,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 12 tickets
• 12 tickets to the event • 4 tickets donated to educators • 4 RESPECT programs donated to a school or organization of sponsor’s choice • Printed and verbal recognition of sponsorship during event and online
Add a donation for RESPECT

$

