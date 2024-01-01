Huntington Beach Host Lions Crabfest 2024

The Huntington Beach Host Lions Club is pleased to announce its 24th Crabfest! All proceeds from this fundraiser will benefit local charities and organizations, including Robyne's Nest, Huntington Beach City and State Jr. Lifeguards, Ronald McDonald House, Orange County Special Olympics, BSA Troop 319, and many others.





GET YOUR TICKETS EARLY! We expect to sell out and seating is limited. You will not be able to buy tickets at the door.

This is a five-course staged dinner. Individual courses cannot be served early:

Salad

Bread

Clam Chowder

Chilled Crab (ALL YOU CAN EAT) and Chilled Shrimp

Ice Cream dessert

Beer and wine will be available for purchase

OUR VENUE: Huntington Beach Senior Center, located at 18041 Goldenwest Street, Huntington Beach

TABLE ARRANGEMENTS: We have ROUND TABLES of 8. Please let us know who is in your party by replying to the email you receive after buying your tickets.

DON'T FORGET: During the event we will have a silent auction.