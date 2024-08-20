BGHS Wolfpack Football Booster Club
2024 Wolfpack Football AD Book
Individual Shout Out
$25
Add
Corporate Ad Payment-Inside Front Cover
$400
Full Page Inside Cover -Full Color $400
Full Page Inside Cover -Full Color $400
More details...
Add
Corporate Ad Payment-Inside Back Cover
$350
Full Page Inside Back Cover -Full Color $350
Full Page Inside Back Cover -Full Color $350
More details...
Add
Corporate Ad Payment-Full Page
$250
Full Page 7.5" x 10" $250
Full Page 7.5" x 10" $250
More details...
Add
Corporate Ad Payment-Half Page
$150
Half Page 7.5" x 5" $150
Half Page 7.5" x 5" $150
More details...
Add
Corporate Ad Payment-Quarter Page
$70
Quarter Page 3.75" x 5" $70
Quarter Page 3.75" x 5" $70
More details...
Add
Corporate Ad Payment-1/8 page ( Business Card)
$40
One-Eighth Page -business card $40
One-Eighth Page -business card $40
More details...
Add
Add a donation for BGHS Wolfpack Football Booster Club
$
Did you know?
We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!
Continue