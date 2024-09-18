2nd Annual Halloween Drag Show 21+

620 Dunlop Ln

Clarksville, TN 37040

Ticket Donation
$10
This Ticket is for one admission to the 2nd annual Halloween Drag Show! By buying this ticket you confirm you are 21 or older. *No Refunds* Your Donation at the bottom will add to your total. The person who donates the most will receive a Mystery Prize! Thank you so much for helping fund our 2025 C-Pride Festival and - Hopefully - the First C-Pride Parade!
Add a donation for C-Pride

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!