Logo
Rescue A Golden of Arizona
common:paymentMethod*
common:payment.express.payAnotherWay
donationForm:userAgreement.thisSitedonationForm:userAgreement.privacyPolicydonationForm:userAgreement.anddonationForm:userAgreement.termOfServicedonationForm:userAgreement.applydonationForm:userAgreement.privacyPolicydonationForm:userAgreement.end

Topgolf registration

9500 E Talking Stick Way, Scottsdale, AZ 85256

Please complete this form to register. Online registration ends on April 11th.


You may sign up for:


Buffet only ($40)


or


Individual golfer, including buffet ($70)


You will have the opportunity to name up to six golfers on your team. But feel free to sign up as a single! You will be placed on a team with other golfers.


****Please note that there is an optional service fee for using Zeffy’s secure payment platform upon checkout.  You may enter a zero dollar amount if you choose not to contribute.****

common:freeFormsBy