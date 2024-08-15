Trivia Night 2024

Team will receive 7 mulligan stickers. One sticker can be used per each round. Use sticker on a question you're unsure of the answer and if wrong that answer won't count against you. One set of 7 per team / one mulligan per round.
3 Raffle Basket Tickets
$5
Payment is digital and made at the time of the Raffle, you receive your tickets in person as you make you payment. Raffle is held the same night of ticket sales.
7 Raffle Basket Tickets
$10
Payment is digital and made at the time of the Raffle, you receive your tickets in person as you make you payment. Raffle is held the same night of ticket sales.
15 Raffle Basket Tickets
$20
Payment is digital and made at the time of the Raffle, you receive your tickets in person as you make you payment. Raffle is held the same night of ticket sales.
(3) 50/50 Tickets
$5
Payment is digital and made at the time of the in person 50/50 drawing. You receive your tickets in person as you make you payment. 50/50 is held the same night of the ticket sales.
(7) 50/50 Tickets
$10
Payment is digital and made at the time of the in person 50/50 drawing. You receive your tickets in person as you make you payment. 50/50 is held the same night of the ticket sales.
(15) 50/50 Tickets
$20
Payment is digital and made at the time of the in person 50/50 drawing. You receive your tickets in person as you make you payment. 50/50 is held the same night of the ticket sales.
Trivia Table
$100
Each table is for up to 10 people, 21 years of age and over. You will have a second table to hold any food you choose to bring. Feel free to bring as many snacks and food items as your group wants! (We can't guarantee you'll have access to a plug for a crockpot)
Add a donation for Howard-Ellis PTO
$
