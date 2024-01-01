The 42nd annual Cabaret variety show promises to be a night of theater, music, dance and comedy that will leave you smiling!





Around 42 years ago, a group of local artists created Cabaret as a way to support Steamboat Creates. Our 42nd annual variety show is all about finding laughter in the quirks and characters of Steamboat and the Yampa Valley. This beloved tradition has become an institution and a local right of passage. Cabaret benefits Steamboat Creates so they can nurture the arts in town with children and adult arts educational programs, collaborations, public art, exhibitions, ArtWalks, and much more. Cabaret is one of Steamboat Creates biggest fundraisers and has a wonderful legacy. This year's performance will be held at the Julie Harris Theater at Perry Mansfield. Come out for a night of fun and let us entertain you!

Wednesday- Saturday: D﻿oors open at 6:30 pm , Show starts at 7:00 pm

Saturday early show, Doors open at 4:00 pm, Show starts at 4:30 pm

No refunds or date transfers on ticket purchases



