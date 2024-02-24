The Power of Sankofa: Looking Back to Look Forward

Get ready for an epic journey through history at IronWorkz' Black History Event: "Power of Sankofa - Looking Back to Look Forward" on Saturday, February 24th, 2024!





Immerse yourself in amazing live performances that bring to life the often overlooked tales of the African Diaspora and locally.. 🌍✨ This isn't your average history lesson – it's a vibrant, artistic experience that will open your eyes and touch your soul; it's an experience that resonates with everyone.





👀 Gain unique insights from local speakers who will eloquently touch upon various aspects of the incredible history of our people, while we also pay homage to our ancestors whose shoulders we stand on through our African Libation Ceremony! Celebrate your ancestors and your culture with IronWorkz!





All this for just $5! Yes, you heard it right – $5 unlocks an unforgettable experience. And wait, there's more! 🍗 Enjoy FREE soul food that'll make your taste buds dance, plus snag a FREE t-shirt (while supplies last) to rock and commemorate black history month.





Don't miss out! 🎊 Grab your ticket, bring your friends, and let's make history together! 🚀 #PowerOfSankofa #BlackHistoryMagic