🌿 Reencle Gravity Raffle! 🌿

318 Shadeville Rd

Crawfordville, FL 32327, USA

Reencle Drawing
$10
The odor-free mess-free solution to food waste: 3-layer filter system for odor free composting Low maintenance ReencleMicrobe™ Operates under 28dB — the quietest composter available Comes with 2 carbon filters, compost starter pack, and a handy shovel
5 Tickets for $40
$40
Add a donation for Keep Wakulla County Beautiful Inc

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!