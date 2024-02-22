SA Prep Inaugural Golf Tournament

Step onto the course solo and join the ranks of dedicated supporters with our Individual Golfer Registration. Whether you're a seasoned pro or a novice swinging for fun, this ticket grants you access to an unforgettable day of golf, networking, and supporting San Antonio Preparatory Schools. Secure your spot today and get ready to tee off for a great cause!
Foursome
$600
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets
Gather your friends, colleagues, or fellow golf enthusiasts and register as a Foursome for our tournament. This ticket allows you to create a team of four players, fostering camaraderie and friendly competition on the course. Join us for a memorable day of golf, networking, and supporting the mission of San Antonio Preparatory Schools. Secure your Foursome registration today and tee off together for a great cause!
Mulligan
$20
Unlock the opportunity to improve your game with our Mulligan Registration. This ticket provides you with the chance to take an extra swing and make the most out of your golfing experience at our tournament. Whether you're aiming for the perfect drive or looking to conquer the putting green, don't miss this chance to enhance your performance while supporting San Antonio Preparatory Schools. Secure your Mulligan today and get ready to elevate your game on the course!
Drop Ball PAR 5
$30
Prepare to conquer the obstacles with our PAR 5 Drop Ball Registration. This ticket offers you the opportunity to navigate the intricacies of a PAR 5 hole by dropping a ball at a strategic point, giving you a chance to optimize your approach and score. Join us for a thrilling round of golf while supporting the mission of San Antonio Preparatory Schools. Secure your spot today and tackle the course with confidence!
Add a donation for San Antonio S.T.E.A.M. Academy
$
