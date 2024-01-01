About this Program

Shambhala Training: Level II - Birth of a Warrior is part of the Shambhala Training Path curriculum, an extensive path of training in authentic meditation practices and wisdom teachings.





This training builds on the presentation of basic goodness in Shambhala Level I, and explores how our experiences in life lead us to develop emotional and behavioral routines in order to keep ourselves in our familiar comfort zone. However, maintaining this comfort zone diminishes our connection to others and to the natural world. Meditation practice allows us to notice our habitual routines with fearlessness and without self-judgment. Seeing the contrast between maintaining familiar patterns and opening up to the energy of the present moment is the basis for moving towards genuineness.





This program will include mediation, talks and group discussions.





Other information



