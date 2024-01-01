College Beyond Masterclass in Essential Coaching Techniques

College Beyond is New Orleans-based non-profit dedicated to helping underserved students enroll and complete college through success coaching and microgrants. Our approach of providing small time and financial investments has helped us to serve over 400 Pell-eligible students, close retention gaps, and increase graduation rates at our partner institutions. Our trauma-informed, student-centered, research-based coaching model is a critical component of our success in improving college completion for underserved students.





In this masterclass, we share the exact strategies that have helped us consistently achieve above-average retention and graduation rates for Pell-eligible students.





With more than 30 years of combined experience in social work, student support, student success, and Clinical Psychology, College Beyond’s expert staff shares real strategies to help you improve 1:1 interactions with students, deliver individualized social-emotional support and position the most vulnerable students on your campus for success.





This opportunity is designed for any student support professional (mentor, coach, educator, advisor) who works in college access and college success.



