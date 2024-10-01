2024 FBA - SDGA Admiralty Law Seminar

The Admiralty Law Section and Southern District of Georgia Chapter of the Federal Bar Association have joined forces to present a one-day Maritime Law CLE Conference at The DeSoto Hotel in historic downtown Savannah, Georgia. The seminar will be steeped in the rich maritime history of Coastal Georgia, one of the Nation's original thirteen judicial districts.

This inaugural event includes six hours of CLE for Florida, Georgia, and South Carolina and a catered breakfast, lunch, and post-program cocktail reception at the exclusive Chatham Club, overlooking the historic district and Savannah River.

The program will include panel presentations on risk management of vessel, terminal, and port operators, limitation of liability proceedings, maritime practice and procedure, Longshore claims, and more!

***details***

Hotel:

DeSoto Savannah | 15 E. Liberty Street, Savannah, GA 31401

Group rate: $199/night

Group rate close: Oct. 8, 2024 (no later than 11:59pm)

Link: Group registration link

Phone: (912) 443.2018

Registration:

Early bird Registration: Before October 1, 2024 @ 12:00am





FBA Member - $285

Non-FBA Member: $315

Late registration: After October 1, 2024 @ 12:01am