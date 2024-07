Support Ziro and our mission of getting one more person screened for cancer!





At Ziro, we support our mission by:





1. Fundraising

2. Purchasing cancer screening test you complete at home

3. Distributing the tests in local communities for free





In this fundraising raffle, the winning donor will receive 4 - Diamond Box seats to an upcoming Brewer game of your choice, depending on seat availability!





Thank you!