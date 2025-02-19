Inspire Growth: Sponsor Higher Up’s 2025 Summer Program

Support us in creating career pathways for local students.
• Recognition in Higher Up’s Annual Impact Report
• Logo placement on the Higher Up website
• Acknowledgment on social media
Join in our mission to open opportunities for all young people.
• Certificate of Appreciation presented at the end-of-program Better Together Celebration
• All Freshman Sponsor benefits
Help bolster businesses as well as students with enriching partnerships.
• Logo visibility on event signage
• Acknowledgments in press releases and digital materials
• All Sophomore Sponsor benefits, plus website testimonial and social media shoutout
Strengthen local support for our next generation’s success.
• Logo placement in annual Better Together Video
• Prominent logo placement on Kick-Off Breakfast signage
• All Junior Sponsor benefits, plus website sponsor spotlight
Demonstrate your dedication to brightening our community’s future.
• Opportunity to participate in the Readiness Program, providing direct engagement with students
• “Flyer Higher” Sponsorship Award presented at the end-of- program Better Together Celebration
• Branding featured on Higher Up materials and merchandise
• 1-Week social media takeover to engage with Higher Up’s audiences
• Premium logo positioning on Kick-Off Breakfast signage and in annual Better Together Video
• Photo opportunities with high-profile event attendees and students
• Featured sponsor spotlight on the Higher Up website
• Special recognition in press releases, announcements, and digital materials
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!