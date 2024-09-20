November Practice Fee for guests

This includes practicing with our team. This does not guarantee scrimmage time or being on the team.
Practice dates include
(We do ask that you order a practice jersey if you will be participating regularly on the 6th grade team)
11/4 & 11/6 @RRHS 7-830pm
11/11, 11/13, 11/18, 11/20 @ The Courts 7-830pm
Guest Drop in Practice fee November
$12
