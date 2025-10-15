69th Annual Armed Forces Appreciation Luncheon

Hosted by
About this event
Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.
All honored veterans
Are you one of our honorees? This is for honoree and your selected one guest.
Reserved 2 premiere seats at luncheon
Business/Individual Name Listed in the Program
Recognition as a Military Supporter on Chamber Website
Reserved table seating for 6 guests
Logo included on event program and slides
Recognition on Chamber website event page and group social media
Reserved table for 6 guests
Logo on event program and slides
Recognition from podium during luncheon
Sponsoring of the 10 Omar Bradley Awards
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!