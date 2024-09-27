Soroptimist International of El Centro's October Events

MANA Las Primeras Gala item
MANA Las Primeras Gala
$97.50
Attendance at the SI of EC table for MANA Las Primeras Gala - Friday October 11.
IV Food Bank Harvest Bowl item
IV Food Bank Harvest Bowl
$112.50
Attendance at the SI of EC table for IV Food Bank Harvest Bowl - Saturday October 12.
Dancing For A Dream item
Dancing For A Dream
$90
Attendance at the SI of EC table for Dancing For A Dream - Friday October 18.
WomanHaven Mariposa Gala item
WomanHaven Mariposa Gala
$100
Attendance at the SI of EC table WomanHaven Mariposa Gala - Friday October 25.
National Philanthropy Day item
National Philanthropy Day
$40
Attendance at the SI of EC table IVCF National Philanthropy Day - Friday November 15.

