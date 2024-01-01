Raffle for Christi!

Art + Science is so grateful for the opportunity to fundraise to support our friend and incredibly talented colorist, Christi (Chris) Gonzalez. Christi is currently undergoing treatment for a recent cancer diagnosis. Our goal is to help bridge the financial gap for her and her family while she needs to step away from work for treatment, as well as the rest of the expenses related to her care.





We have had such generous donations to our raffle from our favorite businesses!

With your raffle ticket purchase, you're entered to win any of the following items:





50 Units of Botox: TheFitz ($750 value)

5 Class Pack: Barry's ($160 Value)

Microblading Session: Maven Esthetics ($500 Value)

Hydrofacial: Tara Leggero (Northwestern)

Reiki Session: Jenna Cordaro (Gioia Wellness) ($125 Value)

$100 Gift Card from Neybir

Oribe Gold Lust Set ($500 Value)

10 Class Pack: Barre 3 ($240 Value)

Photo Session- Headshots/Portrait/Family Shoot: Renee Gooch Photography ($950 Value)

"You Are Beautiful" Gift Set: Shirt, Tote, Stickers, Wall Art

Group Photo Session: VBLY Photo ($150 Value)

Emsculpt Neo Sessions- body sculpting: Optimal Wellness ($3000 Value)

2 Spray Tan Package: Optimal Wellness





Prizes will be offered as names are drawn- as we contact winners, the first to respond will have first pick of available prizes.