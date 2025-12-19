LoCo TNR Project: Christmas Big Screen, Bigger Impact Raffle
This Ticket Option will provide enough Extra Tasty Treats for 10 Traps to entice the ever-cautious Kitties.
This Ticket Option will provide enough Extra Tasty Treats for 10 Traps to entice the ever-cautious Kitties.
5 Chances for the Price of 4
$20
This includes 5 tickets
This Ticket Option will provide one vaccine to the feral and community cats that will be in our care for TNR next year.
This Ticket Option will provide one vaccine to the feral and community cats that will be in our care for TNR next year.
Add a donation for Logan County TNR Project
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!