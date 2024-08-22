$1 gets you 4 tickets

$5 gets you 25 tickets

$10 gets you 50 tickets





1st Place Prize: 4 tickets to August 22nd, 2024 game, including hot dog, drink, and hat with each ticket! *

2nd Place Prize: $25 Gift Card of your choice **

3rd Place Prize: $10 Gift Card of your choice **

Runners Up: You will get the heart-warming satisfaction of knowing that your participation in this raffle directly impacts the lives of local foster children in a very positive way. This might be the best prize of them all!





*Additional tickets may be purchased at a reduced amount of $5 per ticket (i.e. if you have 6 people in your family and win the 4 free tickets, you may opt to purchase 2 additional tickets at $5 each so that your whole family is in the same section).

**Gift card availability may vary.